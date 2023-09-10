Sunday Studio: Celebrating Immigrant Stories

Drop in for Sunday Studio to enjoy music, dance, and artmaking activities while exploring the stories of Guatemalan immigrants in our community!

Enjoy performances and hands-on activities led by members of Chattanooga’s Guatemalan community and our partners at the Chattanooga Public Library and the Houston Museum. Latin American food and crafts will be available for purchase by vendors from Culture Chatt, a local organization that supports immigrant businesses.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is generously sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
423.267.0968
