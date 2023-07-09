Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art
Kid painting with pink, yellow and blue paint
Take a short walk around the Bluff View area surrounding the Hunter
Museum with a naturalist from Reflection Riding to discover flora and
fauna that will then inspire your own artistic creation.
Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.
Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library
card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is generously
sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.