Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Take a short walk around the Bluff View area surrounding the Hunter

Museum with a naturalist from Reflection Riding to discover flora and

fauna that will then inspire your own artistic creation.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library

card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is generously

sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio - 2023-07-09 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio - 2023-07-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio - 2023-07-09 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio - 2023-07-09 14:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

June 13, 2023

Wednesday

June 14, 2023

Thursday

June 15, 2023

Friday

June 16, 2023

Saturday

June 17, 2023

Sunday

June 18, 2023

Monday

June 19, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours