Sunday Studio: Creating in Nature’s Studio

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Kid painting with pink, yellow and blue paint

Take a short walk around the Bluff View area surrounding the Hunter

Museum with a naturalist from Reflection Riding to discover flora and

fauna that will then inspire your own artistic creation.

Regular admission applies; members and youth 17 & under are free.

Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library

card if you’re attending with children. Family programming is generously

sponsored by The Mark Hite Team.