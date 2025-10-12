Sunday Studio: Silver Linings

× Expand Courtesy of the Hunter Museum Sunday Studio

Enjoy drop-in art experiences for kids and families and activities presented by partners the Downtown Public Library and the Houston Museum. We'll also have a special portrait art workshop led by children’s book illustrator Karla Bivens. Then at 3:30 we’ll have a dance performance by The Ark Dance Team, a professional dance troupe of middle and high schoolers led and choreographed by dancer Terrae Kelly.

Also, during your visit see artwork created by students from Dalewood Middle that

was inspired by the special exhibition. Regular admission applies. Members and youth 17 and under are free. Admission to this program is also free with a Chattanooga Public Library card if you’re attending with children.