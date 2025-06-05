Sunny Sweeney with Cam Pierce

× Expand Courtesy of artist Sunny Sweeney with special guest Cam Pierce at Songbirds on 6/5

The mastery of holes in the wall, major label stint, and serious songwriting chops make Sunny Sweeney something of a rarity: an artist with barroom cred, mainstream validation, and songs meaty enough for listening rooms. Or, as Rolling Stone put it: “Sweeney is one of the rare entertainers who can hold her own at CMA Fest as well as AmericanaFest.”

Just as comfortable commanding a stadium stage on tour with Bob Seger as she is pouring her heart out from a listening-room stool, she is an outlier: A humble East Texas kid with super-star chops, singing her own songs made up of equal parts wit, soul, and hard truth. Seven albums into a career that has earned praise from Rolling Stone, NPR, American Songwriter, and more, Sunny has drawn a loyal following, experienced the business from every angle, and ultimately, embraced her independence––it's smart country music that likes to have its rock and honky tonk, too, and is that much better for it.

Sweeney will release a new studio album in 2025 produced by Sweeney and Harley Husbands.

With support from Cam Pierce!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

GA Advanced: $20

GA Day of Show: $25

VIP Front 2 Rows: $30