× Expand Downtown Family YMCA Super Burn logo on image of group exercise class

OUR FIRST ANNUAL SUPER BURN FITNESS COMPETITION -THE SUPER BOWL OF FITNESS COMPETITIONS- IS COMING YOUR WAY ON FEB. 8, 2025. Join us at the Downtown Family YMCA for a fierce & fun fitness competition. Teams of four will compete in 90 minute heats, and the Super Burn winner results will be tracked using our new MyZone heart rate monitors! These monitors sync with your smartwatch to give you real-time feedback on things like calories burned; they also gauge effort points based on your abilities. Tickets are $400 per team, and team spots are limited, so sign up Today!