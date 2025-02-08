Super Burn Fitness Competition

to

YMCA Downtown 301 West 6th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

OUR FIRST ANNUAL SUPER BURN FITNESS COMPETITION -THE SUPER BOWL OF FITNESS COMPETITIONS- IS COMING YOUR WAY ON FEB. 8, 2025. Join us at the Downtown Family YMCA for a fierce & fun fitness competition. Teams of four will compete in 90 minute heats, and the Super Burn winner results will be tracked using our new MyZone heart rate monitors! These monitors sync with your smartwatch to give you real-time feedback on things like calories burned; they also gauge effort points based on your abilities. Tickets are $400 per team, and team spots are limited, so sign up Today!

Info

YMCA Downtown 301 West 6th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
4232663766
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Super Burn Fitness Competition - 2025-02-08 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Super Burn Fitness Competition - 2025-02-08 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Super Burn Fitness Competition - 2025-02-08 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Super Burn Fitness Competition - 2025-02-08 08:30:00 ical