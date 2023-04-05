The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX!

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

April 5–6 at 7:00 PM

April 7–10 at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM

April 11–14 at 7:00 PM

April 15–16 at 5:00 and 7:00 PM

April 17–20 at 7:00 PM

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film
4237853014
to
Google Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-05 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-06 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-07 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-08 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-08 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-08 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-09 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-09 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Super Mario Bros. Movie in IMAX! - 2023-04-09 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 27, 2023

Tuesday

March 28, 2023

Wednesday

March 29, 2023

Thursday

March 30, 2023

Friday

March 31, 2023

Saturday

April 1, 2023

Sunday

April 2, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours