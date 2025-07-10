Superman in IMAX!

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

July 10 – July 24

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

