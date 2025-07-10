× Expand Warner Bros., IMAX Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's Superman in IMAX! Filmed for IMAX, Superman hits theaters one day early on July 10th, so don't miss your chance to catch this exciting new take on the grandfather of superheroes!

July 10 – July 24

Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets.

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: Contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.