Swan Lake in IMAX!

Experience one of ballet’s most famous love stories with the Filmed For IMAX® stage production of Swan Lake. Featuring Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s memorable score and performed by the incomparable Paris Opera Ballet. Get swept away in the epic tale of Princess Odette (Sae Uen Park), cursed by the evil sorcerer Rothbart (Pablo Legasa) to transform into a swan each day.

When Prince Siegfried (Paul Marque) falls in love with her, he vows to break the sorcerer’s spell. But can Odette and Siegfried find true love, or will betrayal and dark magic keep the lovers apart? Join Pathé Live and IMAX to experience this poignant tale of love and tragedy as it unfolds, for the first time, on the big screen.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

Nov. 8-10 at 6:15 PM