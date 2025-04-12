Swing Into Spring at McDonald Farm
Old McDonald's Farm 16705 Coulterville Road, Sale Creek, Tennessee
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Swing Into Spring at McDonald Farm Saturday, April 12th 10 am – 2 pm Flyer
Swing Into Spring at McDonald Farm
McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, TN 37373
Join us for Fresh Air, Farm Fun, and Blooming Memories!
• Saturday, April 12th
• 10 am – 2 pm
• Free Admission
• Live Music
o Featuring Lone Mountain Band
• Face Painting
• Free Petting Zoo
• Free Vintage Baseball
o Mountain City vs Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga
• Egg Hunts
o Age Groups: 5 and Under & 6 - 12
• Food & Beverage Vendors
• Free Historic House Tours
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/18hDdxpeTp/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
