× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Swing Into Spring Event Poster - FINAL - 3.26.25 Suggested Changes4 Swing Into Spring at McDonald Farm Saturday, April 12th 10 am – 2 pm Flyer

Swing Into Spring at McDonald Farm

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, TN 37373

Join us for Fresh Air, Farm Fun, and Blooming Memories!

• Saturday, April 12th

• 10 am – 2 pm

• Free Admission

• Live Music

o Featuring Lone Mountain Band

• Face Painting

• Free Petting Zoo

• Free Vintage Baseball

o Mountain City vs Lightfoot Club of Chattanooga

• Egg Hunts

o Age Groups: 5 and Under & 6 - 12

• Food & Beverage Vendors

• Free Historic House Tours

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/18hDdxpeTp/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #SwingIntoSpring #McDonaldFarm #EggHunt