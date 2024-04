× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Swing Into Spring EventFlyer (Facebook Post) - FINAL FLYER Swing Into Spring at McDonald Farm April 6th

Swing Into Spring at McDonald Farm!

Join us as we Swing Into Spring with a fun-filled day at McDonald Farm!

• Saturday, April 6, 2024 10 am – 2 pm

• LIVE MUSIC featuring Lone Mountain Band

• FOOD TRUCKS

• EGG HUNT

• FACE PAINTING

• PETTING ZOO

• FREE PARKING

• FREE ADMISSION

• AND MORE!

EGG HUNT @ 1:30 PM Egg Hunt Age Groups: 5 and Under & 6 – 12 years old

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Facebook Event Page: https://fb.me/e/6RzFDfJoH

McDonald Farm

16705 Coulterville Rd

Sale Creek, TN 37373