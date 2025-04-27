Symphony Orchestra Concert at Southern Adventist University
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Symphony Orchestra
The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a Symphony Orchestra performance featuring violinist Jasper Sewell and composer and Southern alum Tim Hinck. Directed by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, the concert is set for Sunday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on the university campus. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.