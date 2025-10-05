Symphony Orchestra Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Adventist University's Symphony Orchestra

Southern Adventist University’s School of Music invites the community to a performance by the Symphony Orchestra, directed by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, on Sunday, October 5, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists.

Repertoire will include Beethoven's "Overture to Egmont, op. 84, "Dvorák's "Symphony No. 4 in D minor, op. 13, B. 41," and Finzi's "Interlude for Oboe and Strings" featuring adjunct Southern instructor Jessica Smithorn on oboe.

For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.