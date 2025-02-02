Symphony Orchestra Concerto Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern's Symphony Orchestra

Winners of the Southern Adventist University Concerto Competition will be featured in concert with the university’s Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, on Sunday, February 2, at 4 p.m. at Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus. In addition to the competition winners from other schools, two of Southern’s own student musicians also earned the top honor of performing their solos with orchestra accompaniment: Luke Kwon, junior biochemistry major, and Bradley Peterson, sophomore music performance major. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.