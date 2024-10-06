Symphony Orchestra Fall Concert at Southern Adventist University

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to a Fall Concert performed by its Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, October 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on the university campus. Directed by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, the concert’s repertoire will include Verdi’s Overture to La forza del destino (The Force of Destiny). The event will also feature guest soloist Taylor Brown. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

