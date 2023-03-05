Symphony Orchestra Performs with Guest Cellist Stephen Framil at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Stephen Framil

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, with guest cellist Stephen Framil on Sunday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. Framil has performed around the world as a concert soloist, chamber musician, and conductor and serves as a versatile and dedicated educator at multiple schools and universities. The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed from Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.