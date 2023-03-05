Symphony Orchestra Performs with Guest Cellist Stephen Framil at Southern Adventist University

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Southern Adventist University will present its Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader, with guest cellist Stephen Framil on Sunday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m. Framil has performed around the world as a concert soloist, chamber musician, and conductor and serves as a versatile and dedicated educator at multiple schools and universities. The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed from Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

