Symphony Orchestra Spring Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Staff Photographer Southern Adventist University's Symphony Orchestra

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to enjoy its Symphony Orchestra Spring concert directed by Laurie Redmer Cadwallader on Sunday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Featuring guest violinist Lyndon Johnston Taylor, the evening will include Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, op. 63 by Prokofiev and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, op. 64. The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This event will be livestreamed. For more information, please visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.