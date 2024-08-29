T.REX Premiere Party

× Expand Giant Screen Films and IMAX. Presented locally by Window World Chattanooga and in partnership with the Creative Discovery Museum, T.REX stomps into IMAX and we're celebrating with a watch party! Fossil dig stations, an animatronic T.Rex and more will be in the Great Hall so join us for a night of fossils and family fun!

Enjoy a DINO-mite evening of epic proportions!

T.REX 3D stomps onto the giant screen at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater for the first time at 7 pm on Thursday, August 29.

This scientific adventure takes you back in time to meet Tyrannosaurus Rex the planet’s most famous dinosaur. Working with top tyrannosaur scientists, natural history institutions, and pioneering visual effects artists, the filmmakers aimed to create the most dazzling and scientifically accurate T-rex documentary ever. Their ambitious plans took an unexpected turn as they followed a paleontologist and a trio of kids to a dig site in the Dakotas where they uncovered an astonishing find – the fossilized remains of a juvenile T-rex.

Arrive early for the T.REX 3D premiere party. From 5:30 to 6:45 pm, families can take pictures with a 10-foot tall animatronic T-rex, get a glow-in-the-dark dinosaur temporary tattoo, have fun with hands-on discovery digs, dance with friendly T-rex mascots, and receive a dino prize.

This evening of fun is presented locally by Window World Chattanooga and in partnership with the Creative Discovery Museum.