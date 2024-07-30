Taco Tuesday with Eric Kirkendoll
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Taco Tuesday and live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $6 shrimp cocktail, $18 pitchers of margaritas, $5 single margaritas and $3.50 tacos (until 6:30PM.) The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
