Taco Tuesday with Richard Daigle

Tuesday evenings are meant for live music on the patio! Local favorite Richard Daigle will provide the tunes while you enjoy $3.50 tacos (until 7PM), $5 1885 ‘ritas, $6 shrimp cocktails and $18 margarita pitchers.

Richard is a retired editor and communications specialist turned singer- songwriter. The New Orleans native began playing the guitar in his bedroom before graduating to garage bands then to open mic nights across the south. He draws inspiration from John Prine, among others.

Concerts & Live Music
