Taco Tuesday & Tunes

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Taco Tuesday and live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio. Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $6 shrimp cocktail, $18 pitchers of margaritas, $5 single margaritas and $3.50 tacos (until 6:30PM.) The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.

*Music scheduled weather permitting.

