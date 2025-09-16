Taco Tuesday + Tunes with Amber Fults

Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Taco Tuesday. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others.

Don’t miss a great performance by Amber or our Taco Tuesday specials! Enjoy $3.50 tacos (until 7PM), $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail, and $5 1885 rita’s. We’ll see you on the patio!