Taco Tuesday + Tunes from Eric Kirkendoll
1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Taco Tuesday and live music from Eric Kirkendoll on the patio? Well, yes please! Treat yourself to $6 shrimp cocktail $18 margarita pitchers, $5 margaritas and $3.50 tacos (until 6:30 PM). The North Georgia native and singer-songwriter plays a mix of acoustic folk and soul.
*Music scheduled weather permitting.
