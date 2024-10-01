Taco Tuesday + Tunes with Gino Fanelli

Tuesday evenings call for $3.50 tacos (until 6:30PM), $6 jumbo shrimp cocktail, $5 margaritas and $18 margarita pitchers, along with live music from Gino Fanelli on the patio.

1885 Grill favorite, Gino Fanelli grew up playing every genre of music, from rockabilly to western swing and jazz. For the past 17 years, he’s forged his own style of N’awlins party jazz. His combination of guitar virtuosity, good-time music and charismatic stage banter, make him a must-see artist.

See you on the patio!