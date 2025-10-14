Taco Tuesday + Tunes with Jesse Black

to

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Jesse Black's style might not be what you'd expect from an artist based a bit outside of Nashville. An accomplished guitar player with a diverse style encompassing many genres including Blues, Soul, Rock n’ Roll, Country, and R&B, among others.

As a result, Jesse’s live performances host a broad mixture of songs, providing a little something for everyone in the audience. Enjoy the tunes along with $5 margaritas, $15 margarita pitchers, $6 shrimp cocktail and $3.50 tacos (until 6:30PM)

*Weather permitting.

Info

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Taco Tuesday + Tunes with Jesse Black - 2025-10-14 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Taco Tuesday + Tunes with Jesse Black - 2025-10-14 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Taco Tuesday + Tunes with Jesse Black - 2025-10-14 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Taco Tuesday + Tunes with Jesse Black - 2025-10-14 17:00:00 ical