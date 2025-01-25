Tarot Workshop Series: Expanding Your Practice - Part Two

× Expand Viva Luna Studios Photo by Viva Luna Studios on Unsplash

This class is part of a three-week series about tarot, taking place on January 18, January 25 and February 1. Each session is thoughtfully designed to guide participants from understanding tarot’s rich history to mastering reading techniques for self-development and personal growth.

You can take this entire series for $100 (+ EB fees) or an individual class (at $35 + EB fees per class). More information is here.

In this class, you will learn:

Building Confidence: Introduction to 3-card spreads for clarity, problem-solving, and understanding past, present, and future influences.

Symbolism in Tarot: Dive into the imagery and symbolism that make tarot a rich storytelling tool. Discover how to weave narratives between cards.

Ethics of Reading: Discuss respectful practices for reading for yourself and others, including handling challenging cards.

Group Activity: Partner readings to build trust and fluency in interpreting cards.

Please note: Attending previous parts of this series is not required, but having a foundational knowledge of tarot will help.

About the instructor:

Ettie Archer (they/them) started reading tarot in 2016 after deconstructing from Christian Fundamentalism with an Independent Baptist and Southern Baptist flavor. In the summer of 2018, Ettie started Wildly Tarot Podcast with their close friend Holly, talking about tarot, mysticism, and everything in between. Holly and Ettie wrote The History of Tarot Art during the height of chaos in 2020. It was published in Autumn of 2021. In the summer of 2023, Ettie’s journey took them from South Korea (their home of eight years) back to Tennessee, where they now teach yoga, sling cards, and causing they/them may/hem wherever they go.