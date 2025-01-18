Tarot Workshop Series: Foundations of Tarot - Part One

× Expand The Chattery Tarot

Join us for the first of our three part Tarot series!

This class is part of a three-week series about tarot, taking place on January 18, January 25 and February 1. Each session is thoughtfully designed to guide participants from understanding tarot’s rich history to mastering reading techniques for self-development and personal growth.

You can take this entire series for $100 (+ EB fees) or an individual class (at $35 + EB fees per class). More information is here.

In this class, you will learn:

The History of Tarot: Explore tarot’s evolution, from its origins as a card game to its transformation into a tool for self-discovery and divination. Special focus on how modern decks incorporate inclusivity and diverse perspectives.

Beginner Methods: Learn the basics of the tarot structure, including the Major and Minor Arcana, suits, and numerology. Practice intuitive and keyword-based card interpretations.

Hands-On Practice: Interpret single cards and perform simple one-card readings.

About the instructor:

Ettie Archer (they/them) started reading tarot in 2016 after deconstructing from Christian Fundamentalism with an Independent Baptist and Southern Baptist flavor. In the summer of 2018, Ettie started Wildly Tarot Podcast with their close friend Holly, talking about tarot, mysticism, and everything in between. Holly and Ettie wrote The History of Tarot Art during the height of chaos in 2020. It was published in Autumn of 2021. In the summer of 2023, Ettie’s journey took them from South Korea (their home of eight years) back to Tennessee, where they now teach yoga, sling cards, and causing they/them may/hem wherever they go.