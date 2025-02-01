Tarot Workshop Series: Intermediate Techniques - Part Three

× Expand Viva Luna Studios on Unsplash via The Chattery

Join us for the third class in our three-part Tarot series!

This class is part of a three-week series about tarot, taking place on January 18, January 25 and February 1. Each session is thoughtfully designed to guide participants from understanding tarot’s rich history to mastering reading techniques for self-development and personal growth.

You can take this entire series for $100 (+ EB fees) or an individual class (at $35 + EB fees per class). More information is here.

In this class, you will learn:

Personalized Tarot Practices: Learn how to develop your own reading style, create rituals for readings, and set intentions.

Introduction to Collective Readings: Explore how tarot can be used in group settings, including journaling prompts and community readings.

Advanced Spreads: Experiment with Celtic Cross and other multi-card spreads for in-depth exploration.

Final Group Exercise: Collaborate on a collective reading experience, combining insights and refining your techniques.

Please note: Attending previous parts of this series is not required, but having a foundational knowledge of tarot will help.

About the instructor:

Ettie Archer (they/them) started reading tarot in 2016 after deconstructing from Christian Fundamentalism with an Independent Baptist and Southern Baptist flavor. In the summer of 2018, Ettie started Wildly Tarot Podcast with their close friend Holly, talking about tarot, mysticism, and everything in between. Holly and Ettie wrote The History of Tarot Art during the height of chaos in 2020. It was published in Autumn of 2021. In the summer of 2023, Ettie’s journey took them from South Korea (their home of eight years) back to Tennessee, where they now teach yoga, sling cards, and causing they/them may/hem wherever they go.