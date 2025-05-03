Tarot Workshop Series: Journey into Tarot Mastery - 3-WEEK SERIES

× Expand Photo by Viva Luna Studios on Unsplash via The Chattery

Dive deep into the fascinating world of tarot with this engaging three-week workshop, perfect for beginner and intermediate readers.

This three-week series about tarot is taking place on May 3, 10 and 17, 2025. Each session is thoughtfully designed to guide participants from understanding tarot’s rich history to mastering reading techniques for self-development and personal growth.

Week 1: Foundations of Tarot

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The History of Tarot: Explore tarot’s evolution, from its origins as a card game to its transformation into a tool for self-discovery and divination. Special focus on how modern decks incorporate inclusivity and diverse perspectives.

Beginner Methods: Learn the basics of the tarot structure, including the Major and Minor Arcana, suits, and numerology. Practice intuitive and keyword-based card interpretations.

Hands-On Practice: Interpret single cards and perform simple one-card readings.

Week 2: Expanding Your Practice

Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Building Confidence: Introduction to 3-card spreads for clarity, problem-solving, and understanding past, present, and future influences.

Symbolism in Tarot: Dive into the imagery and symbolism that make tarot a rich storytelling tool. Discover how to weave narratives between cards.

Ethics of Reading: Discuss respectful practices for reading for yourself and others, including handling challenging cards.

Group Activity: Partner readings to build trust and fluency in interpreting cards.

Week 3: Intermediate Techniques

Saturday, May 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Personalized Tarot Practices: Learn how to develop your own reading style, create rituals for readings, and set intentions.

Introduction to Collective Readings: Explore how tarot can be used in group settings, including journaling prompts and community readings.

Advanced Spreads: Experiment with Celtic Cross and other multi-card spreads for in-depth exploration.

Final Group Exercise: Collaborate on a collective reading experience, combining insights and refining your techniques.

By the end of this workshop series, participants will feel confident interpreting tarot for themselves and others while appreciating its profound history and modern versatility.

You can take this entire series for $100 (+ EB fees) or an individual class (at $35 + EB fees per class). More information is here.

About the instructor:

Ettie Archer (they/them) started reading tarot in 2016 after deconstructing from Christian Fundamentalism with an Independent Baptist and Southern Baptist flavor. In the summer of 2018, Ettie started Wildly Tarot Podcast with their close friend Holly, talking about tarot, mysticism, and everything in between. Holly and Ettie wrote The History of Tarot Art during the height of chaos in 2020. It was published in Autumn of 2021. In the summer of 2023, Ettie’s journey took them from South Korea (their home of eight years) back to Tennessee, where they now teach yoga, sling cards, and causing they/them may/hem wherever they go.