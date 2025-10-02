A Taste of Southern Featuring the Annie Moses Band

× Expand Annie Moses Band The Annie Moses Band to perform at annual A Taste of Southern downtown event.

Southern Adventist University invites community members to experience A Taste of Southern on Thursday, October 2, at The Chattanoogan Hotel on Broad Street downtown. The annual gala will showcase archaeology, blacksmithing, and engineering beginning at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and performances by the Annie Moses Band. All proceeds benefit first-generation college students. Event sponsors include the Irvin C. and Evea J. Bainum Foundation, San Sebastian Development, and the Southern Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. Visit southern.edu/taste for tickets and other details or call 423.236.2829.