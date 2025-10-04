THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - 18+

to

The Parlour at The Signal 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Hey, Lovers! Are you ready for it?

THE TAYLOR PARTY, the original Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party.

Come shake it off at our enchanting evening of Swifties, singing and dancing through all TS ironic Eras.

Pick your Eras outfit, bring your besties, and come party in style!

Long live the magic we’ll make.

Info

The Parlour at The Signal 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
423-498-4700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - 18+ - 2025-10-04 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - 18+ - 2025-10-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - 18+ - 2025-10-04 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - 18+ - 2025-10-04 20:00:00 ical