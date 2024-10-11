The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party - 18+

× Expand The Signal THE TAYLOR PARTY: CRUEL SUMMER TOUR is Swiftly returning to The Signal!! Spinning a little something from each era!!

Hey, Lovers! Are you ready for it?

THE TAYLOR PARTY, the original Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party.

Come shake it off at our enchanting evening of Swifties, singing and dancing through all TS ironic Eras.

Pick your Eras outfit, bring your besties, and come party in style!

Long live the magic we’ll make.