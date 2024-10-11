The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party - 18+
to
The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Signal
THE TAYLOR PARTY: CRUEL SUMMER TOUR is Swiftly returning to The Signal!! Spinning a little something from each era!!
Hey, Lovers! Are you ready for it?
THE TAYLOR PARTY, the original Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party.
Come shake it off at our enchanting evening of Swifties, singing and dancing through all TS ironic Eras.
Pick your Eras outfit, bring your besties, and come party in style!
Long live the magic we’ll make.
Info
