We invite you to join Choral Arts of Chattanooga for our final concert of this season. The program consists of two significant works, Franz Joseph Haydn's Te Deum and Antonio Vivaldi's Magnificat. Two things make this event even more special — a chamber orchestra and a number of additional singers from the Chattanooga Symphony Chorus. This concert will take place at Signal Mountain Presbyterian Church. We look forward to singing for you! Darrin Hassevoort, Music Director Jason DuRoy, Collaborative Artist