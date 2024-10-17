× Expand TEDxChattanooga TEDxChattanooga Sessions at Songbirds on 10/17

The third installment of TEDxChattanooga's Sessions comes to you live from Songbirds on Thursday 10/17. TEDxChattanooga Sessions is a music-centered TEDx event to showcase local musicians and their stories in ways you've never seen them before. Through music and narrative connected to the larger theme of CARRY ON, Mon Rovia, Maria Jordania, and Abe Houck will take the Songbirds stage in an intimate listening-room environment.

Mon Rovîa

Born in Mon Rovîa, Liberia but now based in Chattanooga, TN, his early life can be summed up by being born into a civil war, escaping the life of a child soldier, then being rescued by missionaries. He spent his developmental years living in a variety of places ultimately granting him a variety of life experiences. Layered on top of that are his feelings being a transracially adopted refugee. His music is a culmination of all of these experiences blended with the empathy he feels for others. Truly, the mission of his music is to heal with others—with every nation and tongue, in due time.

Maria Jordania (LVNDR)

While the phrase "breath of fresh air" is used often in music, it truly captures the essence of LVNDR. She's a neo soul singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist hailing from Chattanooga, TN but it's only a matter of time before the world is her stage. After she sings a few bars, the stark contrast between LVNDR's cyberpunk look and velvety voice dissolves. She proves that these elements are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they're pieces of a much bigger vision she's bringing to life.

Abe Houck

Abe is a singer/songwriter and musician based in Chattanooga, TN but his upbringing was a peripatetic one: born in Iowa but grew up in the Midwest, South Africa, and Texas, and in 2009, he moved to Chattanooga. Over the years playing in various bands and working on solo projects, his music has spanned styles and genres from folk, garage rock, post-punk, and country. Currently he is working on a debut solo album to be released in 2025.

By purchasing a ticket to any TEDxChattanooga event - 501(c)(3) status pending - you are supporting the spread of local Chattanooga ideas and stories to a global audience.

For professional musician and/or non-profit professionals discount, please email tedxchatt@gmail.com to receive your promo code.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15