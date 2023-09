× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Gold leaf art

Take inspiration from the Hunter’s special exhibition Gilded and create your own gold leaf collage during this free, teen-only workshop. All materials provided. Registration required.

Register Here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Teen-Workshops-08Oct2023

Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.