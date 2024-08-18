Tennessee Harp Trio Community Concert

× Expand Ruby Falls Join Ruby Falls for a free community concert featuring the Tennessee Harp Trio, hosted by Skyline Loft.

Join Ruby Falls for a free community concert featuring the Tennessee Harp Trio, hosted by Skyline Loft. The Tennessee Harp Trio will perform delightful selections and family favorites, including popular, classical, and Hollywood-themed tunes.

The trio features Marissa Purnell, harpist for the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra, Korenna Hodge, former harpist for the Oak Ridge Philharmonic Symphony, Knoxville Symphony Youth Orchestra, and UT Knoxville Orchestra, and Joanna Seiber, founder of Joanna Seiber Entertainment.

Tickets are free but required due to limited seating. Visit www.RubyFalls.com for tickets. The concert starts at 4:00 PM, and guests are encouraged to arrive early and be seated by 3:50 PM.