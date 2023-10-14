Tennessee Ornithological Society Fall Meeting

× Expand Ry Zimmerman Mockingbird

For Immediate Release

Contact: chimneyswifts423@gmail.com

The Tennessee Ornithological Society will hold the fall state meeting in Chattanooga, October 13-15, with field trips to local birdwatching hotspots, informative presentations about birds, and a Friday evening welcome reception. This event is free and open to the public.

Please register for the meeting by October 5. For general questions and registration information, see our newsletter https://chattanoogatos.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Chat-September-2023.pdf or contact Barbara at chimneyswifts423@gmail.com

We look forward to hosting you and sharing Chattanooga’s excellent field trip sites and leaders. Some of the field trips are excellent for beginners.