Terrace at Twilight: A Night in the Garden

HMAA (2025) Terrace at Twilight

Transformed into an alluring riverside landscape where dancing and discoveries await, the Hunter’s River Terrace will welcome art-lovers aged 21 and older to a festive, open-air party celebrating spring and supporting the Hunter. Guests are encouraged to dress in their garden-inspired best as we dance into the twilight. General admission includes an open bar, heavy hors d'oeuvres, surprise experiences, and more! Virtual supporters are encouraged to bid on the Terrace at Twilight silent auction (April 17th - 24th).

Purchase tickets here: https://one.bidpal.net/terraceattwilight2025/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary)