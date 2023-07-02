Terrarium Making 101 with Green Skull Designs

Immersion Gallery 231 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Join us for a one-of-a-kind workshop experience at Immersion Gallery located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga!

Explore your creativity and learn the art of terrarium making with the talented team from Green Skull Designs. Their hands-on workshop is perfect for beginners as well as more experienced plant enthusiasts, as you'll be guided through the process of creating your own stunning, low-maintenance terrarium.

During this class, you'll learn about different types of terrariums, the best plants for your mini ecosystem and how to care for your new creation. Green Skull Designs will provide you with all the materials and guidance needed to design and construct a beautiful, sustainable terrarium that will bring your home or office space to life.

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with fellow craft lovers and unleash your inner green thumb at Terrarium Making 101 with Green Skull Designs at Immersion Gallery. Spaces are limited, so be sure to secure your spot and get ready to embark on a delightful journey of creativity and relaxation. Wine and snacks are included with ticket purchase as are all materials. Doors open at 2:00pm, class starts at 2:30pm.

Tickets: https://www.simpletix.com/e/terrarium-making-101-with-green-skull-desi-tickets-137554

