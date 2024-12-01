TEXTILE TRUNK SHOW AND SALE

× Expand Ann Hurley hand painted textiles

TEXTILE TRUNK SHOW & SALE

three textile designers | one passion

Hand-dyed, embellished textiles, wearables, & home furnishings

by Deborah Houston, Ann Hurley & Ruth McRae

Sunday, December , 2024

1-4pm

@ Townsend Atelier

The Arts Building

301 East 11th Street | Chattanooga, TN

light refreshments

Please join us for a one-day only show and sale of hand dyed textiles, wearables and home furnishings by Deborah Houston, Ann Hurley, and Ruth McRae.

Their mutual affinity for color, pattern, and textiles created a common ground for each artist’s personal exploration into hand printed and dyed textiles. The textile designers utilize multiple resources & mediums for their products - from paper, yarn, vintage textiles and antique wood blocks, to custom carved patterns. All pieces are hand dyed and stitched to create unique, functional art and to emphasize the beauty of imperfection. These items are perfect for holiday gifts!