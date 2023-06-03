× Expand TG Sheppard/The GEM Theatre TG Sheppard

Country music singer-songwriter T.G. Sheppard performs at Calhoun’s GEM Theatre on Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm. With 21 number one hit singles and being ranked among the top 100 country artists, Sheppard has a passion for music that makes his concerts a must-see experience. Tickets are $39-$48; reserved seating recommended and available online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906 or by calling The GEM Theatre box office at 706-624-3132.

The Tennessee native began his career in the 1960s opening for popular acts including The Animals, Jan & Dean, and The Beach Boys. After a brief stint as a record promoter, Sheppard returned to his performer roots in the 1970s and released his first hit “Devil in the Bottle.” He was soon named “Best New Male Artist” by Cash Box magazine and scored 14 consecutive number one songs including “Only One You” and “Party Time.” Since the 1990s, Sheppard has been touring, bringing his unceasing energy and talent to the stage.