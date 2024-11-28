Thanksgiving Feast at Rodizio Grill, Hamilton Place!

× Expand (c) Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse Rodizio's juicy Orange Turkey adds something special to your Holiday celebrations.

This Thanksgiving, indulge in a feast that’s anything but ordinary at Rodizio Grill, Hamilton Place! From 11 am to 9 pm, we're rolling out an incredible spread with Orange Turkey, delectable Stuffing, rich Gravy, creamy Mashed Sweet Potatoes, tangy Cranberry Sauce, and our mouthwatering, exclusive Del Monico steak. And that’s just the beginning — our regular, fan-favorite Rodizio Grill classics will also be in rotation!

For just $49.99 per adult and $15.99 for children aged 4 to 11, bring the whole family to enjoy this amazing celebration. This fantastic offer is available only at our Hamilton Place location, so don’t miss out.

Make this Thanksgiving unforgettable with loved ones, spectacular food, and the vibrant atmosphere of Rodizio Grill. Reservations are not required but are strongly recommended. See you there!