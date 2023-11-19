Thanksgiving Market at The Chattanooga Market

× Expand The Chattanooga Market Thanksgiving Market Sunday, November 19 at The Chattanooga Market

Begin your preparations for this season’s holidays at the Chattanooga Market! We’ll have plenty of local meats, cheeses, breads, produce, and homemade/homegrown foods for your family gatherings. Giving unique, handmade gifts supports our local artisan community and this weekend is the kick-off for holiday shopping! It’s also the last chance for market-goers to enjoy us outdoors for the season. We’ll be closed next Sunday for Thanksgiving and then we will be moving indoors to the Chattanooga Convention Center for our Holiday Market the first three weekends of December!