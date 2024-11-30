The Chattery Holiday Market

The Chattery continues its tradition of hosting a shopping market on Small Business Saturday which encourages supporting locally-owned makers and businesses. The market is in partnership with Parkside Hall (2035 Polk Street) and will take place on November 30th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Since a fire destroyed The Chattery’s original classroom space, Parkside Hall has become their market partner to ensure the organization can continue to support small businesses through their shopping markets. The Holiday Market will feature over 30 unique vendors ranging from handmade jewelry and clothing to beautiful artwork and pastries.

Shoppers can also enjoy music from DJMCPRO and live services like tarot readings, a make-your-own charm necklace from Pairé Charm Bar and a live tree farm from America’s Garden Nursery.

Mimosas and sparkling water will be available for purchase as well as coffee (Clamberskull Coffee) and empanadas from Nonni’s Empanadas. For a full list of vendors, visit The Chattery’s website.

“These markets are so important to our community, especially during the holiday season,” says Jennifer Holder, co-founder of The Chattery. “We are particularly grateful for our partnership with Parkside Hall and all of the vendors who have been so patient with us during our transitional period. They are truly the reason why our markets are so fun and a must-attend shopping experience.”

Admission to the market is free. For additional updates on The Holiday Market, follow The Chattery on Facebook and Instagram.