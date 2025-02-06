“The Economics of Sports” Featuring UT System President Randy Boyd

Mckenzie Arena 720 E 4th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Randy Boyd, UT System president and owner/operator of five minor league baseball teams joins sports economist Brad R. Humphreys and sportswriter Jay Greeson to explore today’s sports industry. From the impact of name, image, and likeness (NIL) publicity rights, to taxes, subsidies, and market trends, gain an insider's view of the complex economic forces shaping today’s sports world. With an open Q&A and lunch provided, this is a must for anyone fascinated by the business behind the game.

Education & Learning, Sports
