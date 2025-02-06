“The Economics of Sports” Featuring UT System President Randy Boyd
Mckenzie Arena 720 E 4th St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Economics of Sports
Randy Boyd, UT System president and owner/operator of five minor league baseball teams joins sports economist Brad R. Humphreys and sportswriter Jay Greeson to explore today’s sports industry. From the impact of name, image, and likeness (NIL) publicity rights, to taxes, subsidies, and market trends, gain an insider's view of the complex economic forces shaping today’s sports world. With an open Q&A and lunch provided, this is a must for anyone fascinated by the business behind the game.
FREE event | RSVP required