"The Spice of Life" Pops Concert at Southern Adventist University

The School of Music at Southern Adventist University invites the community to “The Spice of Life” Pops Concert on Saturday, February 8, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Conducted by Ken Parsons and Keith Lloyd, performers will include the Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, and Steel Band. Repertoire will feature Eric Whitacre’s Noisy Wheels of Joy, Wynton Marsalis’ Ragtime, and John Mackey’s Strange Humors with Eian Dumanon, senior nursing major, playing the djembe. This free event also will be livestreamed. For additional details, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.