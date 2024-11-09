All Things Disco

× Expand Shane Morrow Neshawn Calloway and Sound Advice performing at Rise Chattanooga

Step into a world of dazzling lights and dance floor dreams as Sound Advice brings the electrifying spirit of Studio 54 back to life. Featuring Neshawn Calloway and guest vocalists Paige Denton and Andrea Perry, you will be transported back to the height of the disco era.

Tickets are $30 which include hors’ d’oeurves and beverages and can be purchased at neshawn.net.