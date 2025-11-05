Thomas Dolby
to
The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
×
The Signal
The Signal
Thomas Dolby
Alternative Rock
Where is The Parlour?
The Parlour is a second stage located within The Signal, featuring its own dedicated entrance, restrooms, and full-service bar. Have questions when you arrive? Our venue staff will be happy to assist you.
Info
The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Concerts & Live Music