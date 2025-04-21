Thread Painting Portraits: Frida Kahlo

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Suitable for beginners, this class is appropriate for anyone with sewing skills enough to sew on a button. Learn how to think like an artist using simple skills that focus on light and color values rather than exact stitching techniques.

During this class, students will go over the basics of how to plan a portrait, including color selection, and then will begin stitching. By the end of the class, students will know to continue on their own.

About the teacher:

Courtney Cox is an award-winning and internationally exhibiting fiber artist specializing in hand embroidery. Her needlework has been published, awarded, exhibited, and featured across four continents. Also an avid knitter, she designs and writes knitting patterns. Cox is the founder of Scenic Stitches, a fiber arts events company based in Chattanooga.