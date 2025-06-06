× Expand David D'Alessandris Fractured Landscape

Threads

Reception: June 6th, from 5 to 8 p.m.

On display through June 30th

In-Town Gallery presents Threads, a presentation of artwork by mixed-media artist David

D’Alessandris. In images that are by turns playful and intriguing, D’Alessandris infuses line,

color-- and yes, actual thread-- with dancelike movement. Threads will be on display until June

30th. Please join us for the opening reception on June 6th, 5-8 pm.

In his show, Threads, David’s images swirl with life, displaying a mastery of color and a

complex sense of design. “Being an artist,” says D’Alessandris, “is a passion. It is a way of life

that requires discipline and a commitment to creating. I work daily at my craft, driven by a

fascination with color, texture, and depth of field. There is always a new idea waiting to be

explored, and a challenging path to take.”

David D’Alessandris earned his BFA at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and did postgraduate

studies at Carnegie Mellon University. During a 30-year career in creative product development,

his design work received numerous awards. He has also had many solo exhibitions of his fine art.

His prize-winning paintings, prints, drawings, and decorative arts are in numerous corporate and

private collections.

Showcasing the work of local artists, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on

Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Hours are Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on

Sundays. ITG offers a diverse range of original art and fine craft. Visit us at

www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!