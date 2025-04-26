Three Earrings in an Hour
The Chattery Downtown 231 Broad Street , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Make three pairs of earrings in one hour!
Together we will create three different styles of earrings:
Selecting your materials
Introducing tools
Learning the design basics
Stringing beads
Finishing like a pro
Supplies: all supplies included.
About the teacher:
Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who recently moved to Chattanooga. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She has recently started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for the past 15 years.